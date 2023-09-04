Heatwave warning amid rising temperatures as exhausted walker is rescued from mountain

Temperatures could soar to 32C this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

As the Met Office predicts a "last dose of summer" this week as temperatures could soar to 32C (89F), the UK Health Security Agency, which provides alerts specifically for the health and social care sector, issued the alert to help protect vulnerable people such as pensioners, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone.

The heatwave - coinciding with the week children and teachers return to school - will be welcomed by many Brits underwhelmed by one of the wettest July months on record, followed by a mixed bag of sunshine and rain in August.

Warm spells will reach 30C (86F) on Tuesday in southern areas of England and 32C (89F) on Wednesday and Thursday in central and southern England.

Temperatures will be in the mid to late 20s Shropshire for most of the day, reaching a high of 28C between 3pm and 6pm.

These higher temperatures are not predicted to subside until mid September according to The Met Office, after which they are likely to remain higher than average.

After a particularly tepid summer, September's warm spell is a result of warm air between a high pressure area in continental Europe and low pressure in the Atlantic.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "The last time we hit 30C (86F) in the UK was on July 7 so almost two months ago, and 32C was all the way back to the end June.

He urged people to stay hydrated and use sunscreen, with UV levels being moderate to high. "It does bring health risks to people who are vulnerable," he added.

An example of this was recorded on Sunday when a walker was reported to be in a potentially life-threatening condition near the summit of Cader Idris after suffering from heat-exhaustation/heat-stroke.

Rescuers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were called at around 3pm to help the woman who was part of an organised group. Two members of the group stayed with her and "remained on scene with the casualty were assisted by a number of members of the public including a GP", although others - including the organisers - reportedly carried on.

The woman's condition improved in a nearby hut before she was helped down the North Wales mountain, returning to the bottom by 6pm.

Team spokesperson, Graham O'Hanlon, said: "We are unsure of the details of the original group, and the justification put forward by the organisers for leaving a potentially seriously ill woman behind in order to continue their day.

"We are, however, pleased to note that both people within the group and other passers-by felt able to offer assistance to a fellow mountaineer in trouble."

Looking ahead to the week ahead, the Met Office said the heat will affect southern England including London, with the highest temperatures on Tuesday expected to be seen in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and the Bristol Channel, and then, later in the week, in Berkshire and southern areas of the Midlands.

Looking ahead to September 8-17, a spokesperson for The Met Office said: "The period begins with another fine and sunny day for most. However, in central and northern areas, sunshine may be limited by areas of clouds, with a possibility of showers or thunderstorms.

"Some coastal areas can expect low clouds and cooler temperatures. However, for most, light winds and very warm temperatures are expected while feeling humid as well.

"As we progress through the period, conditions are likely to become more changeable, with an increased chance of rain or showers for all areas, some heavy or thundery.

"Northwestern areas are most likely to see spells of rain, while southeastern areas retain more prolonged drier weather.

"Temperatures are likely to return closer to normal during mid September, although they will probably still be above average."