"Not a time for mowing" says grass cutter Jimmy as autumnal weather hits home

Pictured in sunnier times Jimmy 'The Mower' Broadhouse

Jimmy 'The Mower' Broadhouse from Ditton Priors, tweeted "don't think we will get much grass cutting done today."

Jimmy became a celebrity in 2019 after he tweeted about how he cuts the grass at Billbrook football pitch in Pendeford, Wolverhampton, to give the best playing surface he can for the kids in his community.

And former regional Environment Agency manager Dave Throup tweeted: "Oh dear, I seem to have woken up in November."

County amateur weather enthusiast Liam Ball tweeted that it would be a "miserable day over Shropshire with a band of heavy rain moving in during the morning, this persisting through the afternoon and only easing during the evening. Winds also strengthening with 40mph possible. Cool."

The Met Office says an Atlantic low-pressure system is bringing unseasonably strong winds, and heavy rain or showers to many places across the UK over the coming days.

Shropshire is set to escape the worst of it though as two yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for wind have been issued highlighting the potential for impacts such as travel disruption to South Wales and southwest England on Friday and the south and east of England on Saturday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “Strong winds will develop across the South West early on Friday, pushing further north across parts of Wales through the day. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely quite widely for a time, with gusts over 50 mph affecting some coasts and hills, mainly across Cornwall and west Wales.