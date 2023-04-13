Shropshire set for 'mini-heatwave' in coming days

Sunny weather is on the way to Shropshire

The Spring time has got off to a sunny, yet cold start but that is set to change from this weekend with temperatures set to rise to around 16 degrees Celsius (60F).

After a stormy week, the Shropshire region has been battered by high winds, with trees even falling over in some areas, but the sunshine and warmer days are right around the corner.

From Saturday, according to the Met Office, temperatures are set to be around 13C (55F), and into the new week, we should see sunny spells and temperatures as high as 17C (62F) - what can be considered a mini-heatwave, following the cold, windy days.