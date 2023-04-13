Notification Settings

Shropshire set for 'mini-heatwave' in coming days

By Sunil MiddaBridgnorthEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Temperatures are set to soar following what has been a chilly start to the month of April.

Sunny weather is on the way to Shropshire
The Spring time has got off to a sunny, yet cold start but that is set to change from this weekend with temperatures set to rise to around 16 degrees Celsius (60F).

After a stormy week, the Shropshire region has been battered by high winds, with trees even falling over in some areas, but the sunshine and warmer days are right around the corner.

From Saturday, according to the Met Office, temperatures are set to be around 13C (55F), and into the new week, we should see sunny spells and temperatures as high as 17C (62F) - what can be considered a mini-heatwave, following the cold, windy days.

One thing that is also on the horizon as temperatures pick up, is the pollen count, and so hayfever sufferers will need to be wary, as the Met Office weather states there will be very high levels of pollen in the coming days.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

