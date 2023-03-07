Picture: Met Office

As icy weather begins to seriously bite, the Met Office has issued warnings of the possibility of one to two inches of snow (3-5cm) widely and four to six inches (10-15cms) more locally on Thursday this week.

After the south of England is forecast to get a snow battering on Tuesday and Wednesday, all eyes will turn to the north and midlands later in the week.

The Met Office tweeted: "The focus of the snow then shifts further north on Thursday and Friday.

"Significant disruption is likely in places and strengthening winds may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow."

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said from late on Wednesday, into the early hours of Thursday, the snow risk is initially across the south, as mild air gradually moves in from the southwest bringing with it snow, as it meets the cold air.

"This risk of snow gradually spreads further north through Thursday and Friday. Further warnings have been issued.

“The impactful weather will continue through the latter part of the week as mild air pushing in from the southwest meets colder air in situ with further snow and ice for many areas.

See the Met Office's 'deep dive' into the forecasts here:

“Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads, to central and northern areas of the UK, with the potential of some significant accumulations even to low levels, which have the potential to cause impacts. Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon.

"Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong winds are also expected to develop through Thursday and Friday which may create drifting snow and blizzard conditions in places.”