Shropshire Christmas tree forest getting ready for families

A perfect Christmas card as photographer Jamie Ricketts spotted a robin sat atop one of the Leaton trees.

At Leaton Forest, near Bomere Heath, foresters are choosing trees to supply to pubs and restaurants, some schools as well as Attingham Park and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Soon the forest will be open for the public to go along and choose their Christmas tree for their home.

Joe Palmer cutting down Nordman fir trees at Leaton

Trevor Garside cutting down Christmas trees

Families can enjoy a walk in the plantation, where they can choose and dig up their own tree in the forest or select a ready cut one at the barn.

Many families have two and even three generations that enjoy an annual trip to Leaton.