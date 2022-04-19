Shropshire Star readers snap to it and capture spring’s beauty

Eddie the dog and his parents watching the sunset from the top of the Wrekin, Friday, March 18. Photo: @eddie_has_adventures

Spring has truly sprung, and as the weather slowly but surely improves the talented photographers among you have been documenting your adventures around our beautiful region. You have amazed us once again with your idyllic nature shots, and brought joy with your smiley group hikes.

We knew there were some great photographers in our midst, but really love the quality of photographs that we've seen on Instagram – whether it was on a professional camera or your smartphone, the pictures really encapsulate the character of our county, and slightly beyond...

Chris Jones had a wander through Shrewsbury square on Saturday, April 9, for its bi-weekly 'Made in Shropshire' market. Photo: Chris Jones

Stepping into spring, the grass is greener, birds sing louder and daffodils grow taller – we are certainly lucky to live in a place where such beautiful nature is in abundance. That's why your photos are well loved; they remind us of the wonder in our region and the people that enjoy it.

Janire, Cath and Vicky ran up to the Pole Bank summit of Long Mynd during the Shropshire 80k festival, Saturday, April 2. Photo: @rayofsun_hikes

Star Witness is an online gallery set up on the Shropshire Star’s Instagram account. It is free and easy to get your image uploaded on to the gallery, just upload it to Instagram and, in the caption, include #ShropshireStar, telling us a little bit about who and where you are.

Hollie gave Preston a lift up the Shropshire Hills, Ashes Hollow. Captured by Donovan Suddell, Welshpool, on Monday, April 11.

Sharing your picture with the hashtag means it might get seen by our 12,000-plus Instagram followers! If you want to browse our gallery, just give us a follow. Many of the pictures submitted with the hashtag will also make it into the Shropshire Star paper.

Alex Daly-Smith saw the Highland cows having some light lunch on the Oteley Estate, Ellesmere, on Saturday, April 9.

Tom McLeod sent in this lovely picture of his pals and pup enjoying the Tasty Trail at Oteley Estate, Ellesmere, on Sunday, April 10. Photo: @tom_mcleod97

Craig Jackson, an operational fire instructor and paddle board guide, teaches people how to paddle board safely after it has become a popular water activity. Photo: Emma Graystone @emmagraystonephotgraphy