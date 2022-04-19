Shropshire Star readers snap to it and capture spring’s beauty

Spring has truly sprung, and as the weather slowly but surely improves the talented photographers among you have been documenting your adventures around our beautiful region. You have amazed us once again with your idyllic nature shots, and brought joy with your smiley group hikes.
We knew there were some great photographers in our midst, but really love the quality of photographs that we've seen on Instagram – whether it was on a professional camera or your smartphone, the pictures really encapsulate the character of our county, and slightly beyond...
Stepping into spring, the grass is greener, birds sing louder and daffodils grow taller – we are certainly lucky to live in a place where such beautiful nature is in abundance. That's why your photos are well loved; they remind us of the wonder in our region and the people that enjoy it.
Star Witness is an online gallery set up on the Shropshire Star’s Instagram account. It is free and easy to get your image uploaded on to the gallery, just upload it to Instagram and, in the caption, include #ShropshireStar, telling us a little bit about who and where you are.
Sharing your picture with the hashtag means it might get seen by our 12,000-plus Instagram followers! If you want to browse our gallery, just give us a follow. Many of the pictures submitted with the hashtag will also make it into the Shropshire Star paper.