Weather warning in place as snow starts to fall in Shropshire

Liam Ball took this photo of snow in Telford on Monday morning

Most of Shropshire remained snow-free in the early hours despite large parts of the West Midlands waking up to a white covering after snow fell throughout the night.

However there is snow in high areas and parts of Mid Wales while snow has now fallen steadily across parts of Telford. The Met Office has forecast a 90 per cent chance of snow in Oswestry and Shrewsbury this morning.

The agency has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Shropshire and Mid Wales, with temperatures not expected to pass 3C (37.4F) on Monday.

Drivers have been encouraged to avoid travelling where possible and to take extra care in dangerous conditions, with several crashes already reported in the West Midlands by 7am.

"If you do have to drive this morning then please drive slowly and leave extra distance from the vehicle ahead," the police collision investigation unit for the region said.

Snow had already fallen in parts of the UK by Sunday afternoon and arrived in Birmingham and the Black Country overnight, while more than 100 flood warnings were in place across England following days of stormy conditions.

No warnings remain in place in Shropshire, but less serious alerts are in force for the River Severn, Upper Teme in south Shropshire and the River Vyrnwy on the Shropshire/Wales border where many fields were flooded yesterday.

The yellow warnings from the Met Office, in place from midnight until 6pm on Monday, advise of the potential for injuries from icy surfaces and delays to trains and road transport.

The chilly temperatures follow several days of wintry weather over the Christmas period which brought flooding to parts of southern England before Storm Bella arrived on Boxing Day with winds of more than 100mph.

Flooding was also reported in parts of eastern England by Sunday morning, with kayakers taking to the roads in Norfolk in an attempt to traverse water-logged streets.

As of 4am on Monday, 103 flood warnings remained in place across England calling for immediate action ahead of expected flooding, alongside 193 flood alerts.

Despite the bad conditions, gales meant that for the first time ever more than half of Britain’s electricity was generated by wind power on Saturday.