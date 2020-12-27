Fresh flood warnings for Shropshire and Mid Wales as Storm Bella winds reach 77mph

Flooding in Bedford on Boxing Day. Several warnings are now also in place for Shropshire and Mid Wales

Wind speeds reached 77mph at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys on Saturday evening, while over on the north Welsh coast they peaked at 83mph at Aberdaron as a result of the second named storm of the 2020/21 season.

Several flood warning are now in place for the Shropshire border and Mid Wales as a result, with alerts also issued along the River Severn as water levels rise sharply once again.

Flood barriers were put up along the Severn in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bewdley before Christmas but the most serious flooding expected on Sunday was from the River Vyrnwy in the border areas and from the Severn in Mid Wales.

People living between Llanymynech and Four Crosses are being warned that the Vyrnwy is very high and still rising with a red flood warning issued - which could mean properties are at risk.

Flood barriers were put up in Ironbridge just before Christmas

The major A483 trunk road south of Llanymynech could also be affected as the floods continues to rise.

Red flood warnings have been issued for other areas along the Shropshire/Powys border after Storm Bella brought torrential rain to the hills.

At Aberbechan the River Severn was still rising this morning with warnings that the sewage works at Dolfor will be affected, while further downstream at Abermule and Fron there is flooding on farmland and some low lying lanes.

Another red warning is in place for the Meifod valley above Llansantffraid, although the village of Meifod appears to have escaped any problems.

Did you wake up to howling winds overnight? #StormBella brought very #windy weather across the UK, but winds will gradually ease in the south this morning



Here are the strongest wind gusts 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/gzunKCelnL — Met Office (@metoffice) December 27, 2020

Lesser, flood alerts are in place for both the River Severn and Vyrnwy across Powys taking in Welshpool.

Alerts are also in force for the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth, the Upper Teme near Ludlow and Bishop's Castle, Ledyche Brook and River Rea near Cleobury Mortimer and the River Worfe near Shifnal and Cosford.

And on the North Wales/Shropshire border a flood alert is in place for the Lower Dee, including land near Overton, Erbistock, and Bangor-on-Dee

In total a further 88 flood warnings were issued in England, along with six in Wales and 12 in Scotland.

Meanwhile weather warnings are in place for large parts of the UK, but the only alert affecting part of Shropshire is one for snow and ice in place from Sunday evening.

There is a slim chance of wintry showers across Shropshire on Sunday evening, although most areas are likely not to see snow and the warning only affects the most northern part of the county along with Wrexham and Chirk.

Storm Bella caused a windy night across the UK and Ireland

The yellow alert will be in force from 6pm on Sunday and warns of potential transport disruption as a result of rain, sleet and snow, with accumulations of 1-3cm possible. Snow was falling in parts of the north west of England early on Sunday morning.

Further south, the Met Office issued an amber warning with communities from Cornwall to Kent told to expect building damage and the possibility of flying debris due to Storm Bella.

In the early hours of Sunday, gusts reaching 79mph hit the Isle of Portland in Dorset, winds of up to 72mph were recorded on Mumbles Head, on Swansea Bay, 74mph in Mount Batten, near Plymouth, Devon, and 70mph in St Catherine’s Point on the Isle of Wight, according to Met Office observations.

Heavy rain already brought misery over the Christmas period, and two severe flood warnings indicating a potential threat to life are still in place at Cogenhoe Mill caravan site near Northampton and on the River Nene near Billing Aquadrome on Sunday morning.

A man cycles through flood water in Bedford

Flood defences had been put up in St Neots, Cambridgeshire ahead of the overnight storm, and extra pumps deployed to the Welches Dam and Soham Lodge areas.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick urged people to check Government advice, such as from the Environment Agency, who have asked people to keep away from “swollen rivers and flooded land”.

A statement on their website said: “It is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

As well as the stormy conditions, temperatures will stay frosty in some parts into next week, leading health professionals to offer advice on how to keep safe in colder weather.