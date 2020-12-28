A442 blocked as snow leaves many Shropshire roads treacherous

Snow on the A442 at Shatterford. Photo: Steve Tripp

Motorists were experiencing delays on the A442 between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster at about 8.30am today.

The hold up took place south of Shatterford, where cars became stranded in snow and blocked both sides of the road.

It comes on a day when most of Shropshire was expected to see snow and wintry showers.

Telford was the worst affected area first thing as the snow moved west from Birmingham and the Black Country.

Most major routes across the West Midlands have been affected as a result, with crashes and delays reported on the M5, M6 and M54, and many local roads left treacherous.

Volunteers from Alveley Community First Responders, based near the A442 incident, warned drivers to find an alternative route.

The group said: "The A442 is currently blocked between Shatterford and Kidderminster due to stranded vehicles in the snow. We recommend you avoid the route at the current time."

Meanwhile West Mercia Police has urged people to avoid driving as much as possible.

"If you've woken up to snow this morning across our area, please take extra care if you need to travel," the force said.

"If possible, avoid driving and if you absolutely have to travel take appropriate precautions, warm clothing and a charged phone."

The Met Office forecast a 90 per cent chance of snow in Oswestry and Shrewsbury and issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Shropshire, with temperatures not expected to pass 3C throughout the day.