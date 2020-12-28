Car flips onto roof in two-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

By Rory SmithPontesburyPublished: Last Updated:

A car flipped onto its roof in a two-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury.

The incident happened at about 10am today on the A488 Main Road through Pontesbury and was one of several incidents across the region as snow caused major travel disruption.

It involved two vehicles, with one coming to rest on its roof.

All three emergency services were in attendance and the fire service reported no one was trapped following the crash.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two engines and crews from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were sent to treat those involved while officers from West Mercia Police managed oncoming traffic.

Pontesbury
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News