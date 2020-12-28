Car flips onto roof in two-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

The incident happened at about 10am today on the A488 Main Road through Pontesbury and was one of several incidents across the region as snow caused major travel disruption.

It involved two vehicles, with one coming to rest on its roof.

All three emergency services were in attendance and the fire service reported no one was trapped following the crash.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two engines and crews from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.