Snow falling in front of the Iron Bridge. Photo: Graham Hickman Ellen Gregory, 8, enjoys the snow in St George's Harriet Leith took this in her garden in Bridgnorth Cath Adams took this in Shifnal Jani Treagust shared this from Newport Craig Birch shared this from Loggerheads in north Shropshire Claire Edwards shared this from Newport Naomi Jenks took this in TF3 Tia Kyla took this in Telford Ian McFadzean took this in Ironbridge Nigel Martin took this in St George's in Telford David Ponton took this looking towards Coalport Bridge Steve Howes took this of the snow in Aqueduct in Telford Christine Morris shared this from Broseley Andy Lea took this in Wellington, Telford Sharon McCormack took these from the Shell garage in Newport Liam Ball took this in Dawley Snow in Treflach, near Oswestry

Telford, Bridgnorth and Market Drayton areas were among the first to see snow as wintry showers moved across the country on bank holiday Monday.

And readers from across the region shared their photos with us - scroll through the gallery above to see a selection.

