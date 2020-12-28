Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United postponed due to snowfall

AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head under snow. The Bucks' trip to Kidderminster Harriers today was postponed

The National League North contest was due to be played in front of a sold-out 2,000 home capacity but the surrounding Kidderminster and Bridgnorth roads have been declared unsafe to travel.

The Aggborough pitch was left completely covered by the overnight snow and, following a pitch inspection this morning, officials decided the surrounding areas were not safe for travelling.

The clash would have been the first played in front of supporters at Kidderminster since February.

Gavin Cowan's Bucks were unable to deliver a positive result as supporters returned to the New Bucks Head on Boxing Day, going down 2-1 to Chester.