Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Telford United postponed due to snowfall

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated:

AFC Telford United's trip to Kidderminster Harriers today has been postponed due to snowfall in Worcestershire.

AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head under snow. The Bucks' trip to Kidderminster Harriers today was postponed
AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head under snow. The Bucks' trip to Kidderminster Harriers today was postponed

The National League North contest was due to be played in front of a sold-out 2,000 home capacity but the surrounding Kidderminster and Bridgnorth roads have been declared unsafe to travel.

The Aggborough pitch was left completely covered by the overnight snow and, following a pitch inspection this morning, officials decided the surrounding areas were not safe for travelling.

The clash would have been the first played in front of supporters at Kidderminster since February.

Gavin Cowan's Bucks were unable to deliver a positive result as supporters returned to the New Bucks Head on Boxing Day, going down 2-1 to Chester.

The league fixture will be re-arranged for a later date.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News