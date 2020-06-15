Downpours and double rainbows seen as thunderstorms hit the region

Warmer weather and sunny spells are on their way across the Midlands after a spate of thunderstorms.

The harsh weather conditions led to the Met Office putting a warning in place early yesterday morning.

But experts have warned the sunny spells could be interrupted with showers and the "risk" of thunderstorms.

The abnormal weather conditions led to a unique image of a rainbow – alongside the lightning – being taken.

It comes after several thunderstorms broke out across the Midlands, following a path from southeast to northwest England.

Heavy downpours – as well as the risk of thunderstorms – were expected early this morning before some brighter spells emerge.

Warmer weather is expected as temperatures soar to around 24C (75.2F) today – with occasional showers expected.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "It will be a largely dry and cloudy morning with just a few brighter spells today.

"Showers will develop in the afternoon but will be interspersed with drier and sunny spells.

"The next few days will see showers, these often heavy with the risk of thunder at times, interspersed with drier and sunny spells.

"Light winds and warm in any sunshine."

Temperatures are expected to stay around the 20C (68F) this week with plenty of sunshine being expected.

Meanwhile the rest of the UK is set to experience a mixture of sunny spells and slow-moving showers.

High pressure will extend across the country – including the Midlands – to provide a drier end to the week.