WATCH: Winter Wonderland at Shrewsbury school as teachers take part in hilarious Christmas music video

Teachers and staff at Coleham Primary School have continued their festive tradition of releasing a video to bring Christmas cheer to children and families, with this year's offering a mash-up of Winter Wonderland and Boogie Wonderland.

It starts with teachers chatting in one of the classrooms about their dreams of a Christmas party, before they are transported to picture postcard scenes for their festive sing-song. The artwork for the backdrops were created by children as part of their Christmas card competition.

It was filmed in secret in snatched moments after school and at lunchtimes.

Tracy Othen, business manager at the school, said: "We love making the film but we love seeing the children’s reactions even more. It’s our special gift to the children and a great way to say Merry Christmas to our community and everybody who has supported us in 2023.

Doug Williams, who creates the production, added: "We have a really talented bunch of staff and its great to see them having fun. Of course, the video wouldn’t be complete without our much loved caretaker Mr Jones, the star of the show.”

Teachers and staff filmed their Christmas music video

The school's first Christmas video was created during the Covid pandemic to connect with families. It has over 14,000 views on YouTube.

It has become a Coleham tradition, and parents look forward to it every year. Some have said it’s better than the John Lewis advert, and it really starts their Christmas.

It is always kept top secret, and no one sees the finished result until the whole school showing with the children in the audience.

