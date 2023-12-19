Energy scheme saves thousands of pounds for schools

Solar panels and LED lighting have been fitted at two Powys schools, with community centres attached, and they will be fitted at four more in the new year.

Arddleen County Primary School, Ysgol Rhiw-Bechan and Tregynon Community Centre are the sites to have benefited so far from the schemes developed by Powys County Council’s Property Design Services.

Similar improvements are coming to Berriew County Primary School, Ysgol Dolafon, Ysgol Glantwymyn, Ysgol Cwm Banwy and their attached community centres before the end of March 2024.

The solar panels on the roof of Arddleen County Primary School.

The work has been supported by Assets Collaboration Programme Wales grant funding from Welsh Government (Ystadau Cymru).

It included 8kWp roof-mounted photovoltaic (PV) array with 11kWh battery storage at Arddleen County Primary School, and all lighting has been replaced with new LED low-energy fittings in Arddleen County Primary School and Arddleen Community Centre.

At Ysgol Rhiwbecha, 11kWp roof-mounted photovoltaic (PV) array with 11kWh battery storage has been installed and all lighting has been replaced with new LED low-energy fittings, while 4kWp roof-mounted photovoltaic (PV) array with 5.5kWh battery storage has been installed at Tregynon Community Centre.

The lighting improvements at Arddleen are expected to save more than £2,000 a year on electricity bills alone and around 1.3 tonnes equivalent of CO2.

Tregynon is expected to save more than £4,500 per year on electricity bills and around 2.9 tonnes equivalent of CO2.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a greener Powys said; “We decided to spend the money we received on projects that could be delivered quickly to help cut energy bills and reduce the carbon footprints of some of the county’s schools and community centres.

“The focus initially, is on proven technologies that are relatively cheap and easy to install and will deliver benefits immediately.

“I’m pleased to hear that both schools, where renewable energy systems have been installed, are now using them as a teaching aid, with pupils monitoring their performance.

“They have also reported being pretty much self-sufficient in terms of generating enough green energy for their own needs during the summer months.”

The project at Arddleen was delivered by Andrew Lister Electrical Contractors of Llandinam and the one at Tregynon by Ian Jones Electrical Contractors of Caersws.

Assets Collaboration Programme Wales grant funding has also been used to help cover the costs of energy surveys in schools and community centres.