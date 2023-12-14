'Magical memories': Grown-ups dress up and animals play part in Shrewsbury school's Christmas parade
Schoolchildren, teachers, parents and old folks alike in Shrewsbury got into the Christmas spirit for a festive parade.
Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury held a Christmas procession around the school building, with parents lining the pavements and local nurseries and elderly residents invited along. Shopkeepers also popped across to spectate.
The parade was led by Shrewsbury town crier Martin Wood, and featured an entire nativity cast including a real reindeer, a donkey and alpacas as the three Kings' camels, Santa, Mrs Claus and their real life reindeer, as well as elves and Anna from Frozen - aka Mr Halford, the sports coach.
Several members of staff got dressed up in comedy disco costumes.
A team of volunteers from the local community played the nativity cast and the Salvation Army band played a march.
The teachers managed to keep it under wraps from the children, with many of the nativity characters secretly getting changed in outbuildings after lunch.
School business manager Tracy Othen, who organised the event, said: “We love creating magical memories for our children. Lots of families might not visit a grotto so this is our way of bringing Santa to everyone. It really was emotional to watch their happy faces and spread so much joy."
Headteacher Tom Larkham added: "This was a truly special way for us to all come together as a community and thank our families, neighbours and friends for all their support in 2023."
Coleham staff also released a Merry Christmas ‘Boogie Wonderland’ music video as their gift to the children this week.