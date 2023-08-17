A-Level results 2023: Students across Shropshire receiving their grades

Students at Shrewsbury College were today celebrating their A-Level results.

Both Shrewsbury and Telford College praised their students' dedication and spoke of their pride at the efforts.

Many of the students involved will have been sitting formal exams for the first time this summer, having had their education significantly disrupted by the Covid pandemic and its impact on education.

Shrewsbury College said there had been a 97 per cent pass rate across all college courses, with 45 per cent A*/A/B grades at A Level, along with 78 students achieving three As or better.

The college added that 192 students achieved DDD (Triple Distinction) or better on Extended Diploma Courses.

Preparing for Telford College A level results day are, from left, Charlotte Bostock, Saqib Chohan, and Amy Walke

Telford College said it had seen a 100 per cent pass rates in several subject areas, including media studies and religious studies, and increased high grades on last year in areas such as physics, history, chemistry and business.

It said pass rates were also up on last year in subject areas such as biology, English language, English literature and history, while pass rates among the college’s adult A-level students also outperformed the national average.

The gap in high grade achievement and pass rates between Telford College students living in deprived and non-deprived areas also significantly narrowed – bucking the national trend.

The college said it had also recorded a rise in distinction grades for many of its BTEC vocational courses, including business, engineering and music.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group Principal, James Staniforth, hailed the achievements and resilience of the class of 2023.

He said: "I am extremely proud of the results that our students have achieved. This year has seen the return to the marking standards from the pre-pandemic period for A Levels. This has meant a stricter criterion for grading compared to the past two years. Nevertheless, our students have individually and collectively excelled.

"Many of these students have seen key parts of their education significantly disrupted due to the pandemic with their GCSE preparations particularly affected. This has meant that many of our students were sitting formal exams for the first time this summer. Our teaching and support staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that our students have been ready for these year-end assessments.

"We’ve seen notable results from this year’s A Level students. Seventy-eight students have achieved AAA or better. Forty-five per cent of student grades were A*/A/B high grades and 70 per cent were A* to C grades.

"Consequently, the overwhelming majority of students have secured their first-choice university place.

"We have also seen some fantastic results across our vocational courses. Many of these courses contain challenging exams as well as ongoing assessments and we’re delighted that 82 students achieved the highest possible grade of D*D*D*, the equivalent of three grade A* at A Level, and 192 achieved DDD (Triple Distinction) or better."

Mr Staniforth added: "While we have highlighted some of our higher achievers in this year, I know that all of our students have worked very hard over their time with the college and will be a success in whatever path they take after college. Our students have shown great determination throughout their time with the college, and we wish them all the best fortune for the future with their next stage in life. We will continue to be here for them."

Holly Davies, head of academic studies, at Telford College said the hard work of students had reaped rewards in this year's results.

She said: "Despite a national drive to push grades back down to pre-Covid levels, our students have once again showcased their dedication, hard work, and the benefits of our unique approach to education.