Cash for schools: Vehicle hire firm helps competition shift up a gear after seeing effect on pupils

Calls have been made for more cash to support a school revamp plan in Walsall

This year our Cash For Schools competition is backed by Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, which offers commercial vehicle hire and fleet solutions across the UK and Ireland from its head office in Shrewsbury.

The Cash For Schools competition is open to all infant and junior schools, as well as primary schools with reception to year six pupils, within the Shropshire Star circulation area. A pot of £12,000 will be shared between the winning schools, and headteachers from across the county have been in touch to let us know how they would spend the winnings.

Tom Macdonald, talent development manager at Flex-E-Rent, said: “After the great success of last year’s Cash for Schools campaign, the team at Enterprise Flex-E-Rent are delighted to partner with the Shropshire Star again in 2023. Having spent time with each of the previous winners, we know how important it is for schools to have access to funding to support the educational and personal needs of their pupils, to provide a foundation for future learning and to develop social skills.”

The Shropshire Star has been contacted by schools from across the county who are keen to enter this year’s competition. They have said they would spend the cash prize on a number of initiatives ranging from more sports equipment and gardening supplies to specific projects and school trips that will help enrich the children’s education.

Tom said: “By improving access to technology, sports equipment, books, materials and many learning opportunities, the Cash for Schools prize fund has already made a difference to our five winning schools from 2022, and we look forward to celebrating with the winners of the 2023 competition! We are proud to be a business with a long-standing commitment to supporting local communities.”

To be in with a chance of winning don’t forget to register your school by Friday, February 10. All participating schools will be featured in the Shropshire Star on Wednesday, March 1, along with the first token.

All parents, children and teachers have to do is collect as many tokens as possible that will appear every day in the Shropshire Star from Wednesday March 1, 2023 to Saturday, March 25, 2023. Five schools with the most tokens collected per pupil, will walk away with a cash prize and win a share of the £12,000 prize pot. The first placed school with the most tokens collected per pupil will scoop a whopping £5,000, followed by £3,000 for second, £2,000 for third and then two £1,000 awards, which will be presented to the fourth and fifth place schools.