Ofsted takes action at Shropshire children's home

By Dominic Robertson

A children's home caring for youngsters with autism had its registration suspended by an education watchdog over "safeguarding concerns".

Ofsted confirmed it stepped in over the facility, 'Options Higford', based at Higford Hall near Shifnal.

The education watchdog said it had allowed the home to reopen 'to a limited number of children' but would be monitoring its progress.

The home's website describes it as offering "care and education to children with autistic spectrum condition, challenging behaviour and additional complex needs, including severe learning disability, medical conditions and trauma".

It adds: "Our bespoke, person centred service can cater for residential stays of up to 52 weeks per year and can offer day or residential education placements."

A spokesman for Ofsted said: "We suspended the registration of this home due to a number of safeguarding concerns.

"Following a monitoring visit, we have allowed the home to reopen to a limited number of children. We will continue to monitor the home’s progress."

Options Higford has been contacted for comment.

