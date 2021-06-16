Shropshire college shares solar eclipse with primary schools

The science department at Concord College sent primary schools information and resource packs including sets of five eclipse glasses

The science department at Acton Burnell-based Concord College sent the primary schools information and resource packs including sets of five eclipse glasses.

Speaking of the inclusion of local primary schools being able to witness the event, Concord physics teacher Mark Weston said: “We have missed welcoming the fantastic pupils of local primary schools to Concord during this challenging year.

“So we thought we would update them on this exciting astronomical event. The science department hopes this was a worthwhile opportunity to engage small groups of students in scientific discussion.

“Whilst it wasn’t as impressive as a total eclipse, it’s always interesting to see a ‘little bite’ taken out of the sun and this can be used to stimulate engagement in science in a more practical way – something which has been limited for many due to Covid-19.”

With hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses to use and a couple of specially modified telescopes, dozens of students were able to witness the spectacle.

And when the clouds dispersed, Mr Weston said students were able to see the moon blocking the sun by as much as 30 per cent.

He added: “It was great that lots of groups – not just science students – were able to get over, including teachers, to view the eclipse.

“It definitely brightened up through the day with the clouds parting beautifully close to 11.10am when the eclipse – around 30 per cent covered – was at its maximum for this location.

“Whilst such events are quite common on astronomical timescales, they are nevertheless incredibly rare during a human’s lifetime.”

Paul Williams, of St Lawrence Primary School, Church Stretton, said: “It’s a thank you to Concord for the idea and resources.

"Despite the cloud cover, lots of our older children saw the eclipse.