Shropshire college shares solar eclipse with primary schools

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyEducationPublished:

A Shropshire college has shared the latest partial solar eclipse, visible from the UK for up to two hours, with local primary schools.

The science department at Concord College sent primary schools information and resource packs including sets of five eclipse glasses
The science department at Concord College sent primary schools information and resource packs including sets of five eclipse glasses

The science department at Acton Burnell-based Concord College sent the primary schools information and resource packs including sets of five eclipse glasses.

Speaking of the inclusion of local primary schools being able to witness the event, Concord physics teacher Mark Weston said: “We have missed welcoming the fantastic pupils of local primary schools to Concord during this challenging year.

“So we thought we would update them on this exciting astronomical event. The science department hopes this was a worthwhile opportunity to engage small groups of students in scientific discussion.

“Whilst it wasn’t as impressive as a total eclipse, it’s always interesting to see a ‘little bite’ taken out of the sun and this can be used to stimulate engagement in science in a more practical way – something which has been limited for many due to Covid-19.”

With hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses to use and a couple of specially modified telescopes, dozens of students were able to witness the spectacle.

And when the clouds dispersed, Mr Weston said students were able to see the moon blocking the sun by as much as 30 per cent.

He added: “It was great that lots of groups – not just science students – were able to get over, including teachers, to view the eclipse.

“It definitely brightened up through the day with the clouds parting beautifully close to 11.10am when the eclipse – around 30 per cent covered – was at its maximum for this location.

“Whilst such events are quite common on astronomical timescales, they are nevertheless incredibly rare during a human’s lifetime.”

Paul Williams, of St Lawrence Primary School, Church Stretton, said: “It’s a thank you to Concord for the idea and resources.

"Despite the cloud cover, lots of our older children saw the eclipse.

“We afterwards had an interesting follow-up discussion in my class about the causes of the eclipse using some of the resource packs.”

Education
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News