Ex-student helps Shropshire college achieve award shortlisting

The work of medical student Ian Soh, 19, who spent two years at Concord College in the sixth form from 2017-2019, has caught the eye of judges of the Independent Schools of the Year 2020.

As a result, the college in Acton Burnell has been shortlisted for an award in the ‘rising star of the year’ category of the Independent School Parent Magazine’s ‘Independent School of the Year’ awards.

Judges will be meeting again at the end of summer to decide on the winner of each category of the awards and the results will be announced in October.

Ian, who now studies medicine at St George’s, University of London, initiated an international Covid-19 campaign, #moreviralthanthevirus, a youth movement by medical students across the globe.

He has involved another five Concord College alumni in his campaign whose message observes the worrying attitudes of many youths and young adults around the world who are standing together in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Ian, who is Malaysian but lives just across the border from Singapore in Johor Bahru, was a key panellist in the recent EIP-WIN webinar ‘Covid-19 and the youth of today, leaders of tomorrow,’ which attracted an audience of 808 young people and experts from a variety of fields.

Concord College principal Neil Hawkins said: “I am enormously proud, but not surprised, at Ian’s campaigning work to mobilise young people to combat Covid-19.

“It is humbling to reflect that he has now mobilised young people from over 100 countries in support of this cause and his voice is being heard in deeply august circles.

Advertising

“His beliefs and actions in these challenging times have achieved a spirit of harmony in a remarkable manner. He truly is a rising star.”

Dr Helen Wright, chair of Independent Schools of the Year 2020, said: “Well done to Ian and the success of the school. Congratulations on the great work that you do.

“Given the new challenges faced by schools following the Covid-19 public health crisis, the purpose of this year’s awards is to play a constructive role in assisting the recovery of the sector by amplifying the message that independent schools are on the front foot once again and delivering success in new forms.

“On the evidence of submissions this year, there is no doubt whatsoever that the independent school sector in Britain is demonstrating resilience and agility as well as delivering a first class educational experience to its pupils in the most challenging of circumstances.”