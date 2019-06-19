Three more schools to join Shropshire academy trust

Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton, Shrewsbury Academy and the Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury, are a step closer to joining the Marches Academy Trust after the regional schools commissioner Andrew Warren agreed in principle to the move.

The trust said it would lead to the three schools benefitting from the resources and best practice shared between the existing network which includes the Marches School in Oswestry, Sir John Talbot's in Whitchurch and the Grove School in Market Drayton.

The schools in the trust collaborate on projects including inter-school sport competitions and trips, with visits to Switzerland, Ecuador and France currently being planned.

Sarah Longville, CEO of the trust, said: “The Marches Academy Trust has developed and grown into a formidable team of schools, with a common aim of giving the children of Shropshire a first class education.

“Unless there are methods that we think can improve the schools, then changes will not be made. Our aim is to give the children an excellent and wide array of opportunities in the years to come."

Representatives from the trust will visit each of the three schools to host public engagement events which parents, carers and members of the community in general are invited to attend.

Ms Longville will give a presentation and answer questions.

The events will take place at Shrewsbury Academy at 6pm on June 24, at Grange Primary School on the same day at 7.15pm and at Longlands Community Primary School at 6pm on June 27.