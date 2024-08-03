'Heartwarming!' – Judge calls on government to spend more on rehab for offenders after heaping praise on recovering drug addict
A judge heaped praise on a recovering drug addict for her "heartwarming" progress - and insisted the government should spend more to support users who slip into crime.
Recorder Rachel Brand KC made the comments during a drug rehabilitation review hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a woman who has been an addict since the age of 15, and allowed her home to be used as a drugs den.
The court previously heard about the "tragic story" of Clementine Franks, who was handed a suspended sentence order back in March this year for allowing dealers to use her home in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury to peddle Class A drugs.
As part of the sentence, Judge Anthony Lowe made her subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme, which involves regular testing and trips back to court to tell a judge how she is getting on.