Staggering reading given by driver breathalysed in supermarket car park

Oswestry Central Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Andy Neeves said that the test had been carried out at the Lidl Car Park in Oswestry on Friday.

PCSO Neeves said that the female driver was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

He revealed that the driver had been breathalysed at the scene, and had recorded on of the highest readings he had seen in his 20 year career.

He said the driver had recorded a reading of 168 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35, meaning the reading was nearly five times over the limit.

PCSO Neeves issued a warning to people not to drink and drive.

He said: "Friday's incident on Lidl car park, Oswestry, saw officers arrest a female driver for being unfit through drink or drugs.

"The driver at the time was asked to preform a roadside breath test.

"The legal limit is 35 Micrograms of alcohol in 100mililitres of breath.

"Our driver recorded a reading of 168, this is one of the highest reading I've seen for a very long time in my 20 years of policing."

He added: "She could receive a criminal record, a driving ban of at least one year, up to six months in prison, community service, mandatory penalty points on her licence, and a fine of unlimited value."