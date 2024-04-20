Shrewsbury thief who burgled shed and stole from Tesco is sent to rehab

Robert Burrows, aged 38, broke into the shed in Shrewsbury on February 25 this year and targeted shops in the town in a spate of thefts in December last year and this January.

He did not successfully steal anything in the shed burglary, but he did take steak, cheese, coffee and chicken as well as cleaning and dairy products in five thefts worth a combined £216.20. He targeted Tesco stores four times and a Co-op store once.

Burrows also attempted to steal jars of coffee from a Tesco store on another occasion on January 24.

Burrows, of Bainbridge Green, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of burglary, four of theft, one of attempted theft and failing to answer to bail after missing a court hearing in Telford.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order which includes a six-month drugs rehabilitation programme, in which Burrows will face regular drug tests.

He must also do 60 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity days and pay compensation to the shops to the full value of the items he stole.

No further order for prosecution costs was made.