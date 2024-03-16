Heroin and crack cocaine dealer jailed after being caught as he boarded plane

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mohammed Sheikh of New Birmingham Road, Dudley, was given the 10-year jail term at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Police investigated the 28-year-old, and his partner Sapphire Edwards, for around 18 months before arresting at Birmingham Airport on May 6 last year as they tried to board a flight to Cancun in Mexico.

West Midlands Police said Sheikh had a large amount of cash on him and was wearing expensive designer items and jewellery. Luxury goods, and cannabis concealed within a container of moisturising cream, were also found in his suitcase.

The investigation into the pair started in December 2021 when Sheikh was identified as being behind a County Lines drug operation known as the ‘Sandy’ line. Police investigated various drug lines and local officers in Dudley then referred a phone line they suspected to be the source of a major operation to colleagues in the County Lines Task Force.

Analysis showed bulk messages being sent to a large amount of numbers – a common trait of County Lines operations – referencing ‘Sandy’ and clearly advertising drugs for sale with Sheihk, who lived in Birmingham at the time, believed to be behind the line. After making a top up purchase for the phone associated with the 'Sandy Line' in November 2021, the number was dropped soon afterwards.

In June 2022 he was stopped in Dudley and detained for a drugs search. Nothing was found on him, but he did have a mobile phone, which contained deleted bulk messages advertising class A drugs for sale and using the name Sandy.

A new 'Sandy Line' drugs line number was identified in December 2022, activated just six days after the search of Sheikh in June. That line carried identical bulk messages, sent daily, between September and December to approximately 300 mobile numbers, with many linked to known drug users in Dudley.

Jailed: Mohammed Sheikh. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police later identified a third phone used by Sheikh as one owned by his girlfriend, Sapphire Edwards, and worked out the usege and movements were linked to a Dudley address where she was living at the time which was also associated with suspected drug dealing.

The address was search in March 2023. Edwards, 33, was arrested after police found a 'substantial amount' of heroin and crack cocaine from a bedroom. After being bailed, another examination of her phone showed she'd been in contact with the drugs line, with images and messages showing she was involved in deals.

After their arrest on May 6 last year, Sheikh and Edwards had their personal phones seized. They showed they were picked up in Edgbaston that morning and a search of that address uncovered high-value designer clothes and cannabis with a street value of £2,000.

Sheikh later admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of a controlled class B drug with intent to supply, while Edwards also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

While he is now starting a 10-year prison sentence, Edwards, of no fixed abode, was handed an 18-month suspended sentence and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Constable Phil Langstone from our County Lines Taskforce said: “Mohammed Sheikh was running a profitable drugs operation with little regard for its devastating impact on others, including his girlfriend who he cajoled into working for him.

“He tried hard to evade us, dropping and running new phone lines, but we were determined to bring his dealings to an end and we’re pleased to see him behind bars after a thorough investigation.”

Detective Sergeant Robert Moir from the taskforce added: “Sheikh was happy to benefit from selling drugs, knowing the misery they inflict on communities, and was planning to spend some of the profits on a luxury holiday in Mexico. Fortunately we were able to arrest him before he boarded the plane and he is now having an all-inclusive experience at His Majesty’s pleasure.”