Huge court bill handed to heavy smoker who stocked up with a month's supply of cannabis
A man who told a court that he stocked up with enough cannabis to last a month because he is a heavy smoker has been hit with a court bill of more than £1,600.
By David Tooley
Michael Shaw, aged 34, of Cote Road, Telford, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Sharan Gill, prosecuting, said two police officers stopped Shaw's vehicle on January 10 this year and searched his car and home after smelling cannabis. He was found to have several packets of the drug in colourful bags.