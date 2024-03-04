Three charged in connection with death of two year old in Flintshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Michael Ives, aged 46, and 45 year old Kerry Ives, both of Garden City, have been charged with murder, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and causing the assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering / injury.

Shannon Kayleigh Ives, aged 27, from Mold has been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and causing the assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering / injury.

Michael and Kerry Ives have appeared before Wrexham Magistrates this afternoon and were remanded into custody to appear at Crown Court on Wednesday, March 6.

Shannon Ives has been bailed to appear on April 4, 2024.