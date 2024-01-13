Michael Herbert, 49, who now lives in Gloucester, was working for Lanes Group PLC as an HGV driver at the time of the offences between November 2018 and June 2019, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.

Prosecutor Sally Hancox said Herbert was given the fuel card to fill up his work's truck.

She told the court that in December 2019, one of the firm's managers noticed an "abnormality" on the fuel card bills.

"Mr Herbert's bill was showing more transactions than he could possibly use," she said.