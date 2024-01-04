Telford man gets big court bill for damaging woman's vehicle and vacuum cleaner

Nicky Bradley, who is 40, was convicted of two counts of causing criminal damage at Kidderminster Magistrates Court. He was sentenced on December 30, 2023.

Bradley, of Linden Terrace in Overdale, caused unlawful damage to the woman's vehicle in Telford between December 23 and 26.

An earlier charge relates to damage he caused to the same woman's belongings, including a vacuum cleaner, between November 22 and 25.

For the offence of damaging the vehicle, Bradley was fined £533 and ordered to pay the woman £500 in compensation.

For the earlier offence he was also fined £533.

Additional costs and surcharges took his total court bill to £1,914.