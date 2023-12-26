Paramedic to face careless driving trial after woman suffered 'catastrophic' injuries in crash

Eileen Ann Ireland, 60, was driving an ambulance on the A483 between Llananno and Llanbadarn Fynydd on July 30, 2022, when it collided with a motorcycle.

Ireland, of Bryn Lane, Llanllwchaiarn, near Newtown, formally entered a not guilty plea to the charge when she appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday, December 20.

Ireland initially denied the offence at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court last month.

Ireland, driving a Mercedes Sprinter Welsh Ambulance Service Trust ambulance on the day, is accused of causing an accident in which Sandra Dawson, a passenger on a motorcycle, suffered “catastrophic, life-threatening injuries”.

The trial is estimated to last three days and it will start on April 10, 2024.