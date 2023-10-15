Truck driver caught over the alcohol limit on A41 is banned from the road

Duncan Chisolm failed a breath test

Duncan Chisholm was caught driving an LGV MAN HIAB - a truck with a hydraulic integrated arm and boom - on the A41 at Prees Heath on Wednesday.

In a breath test he gave a result of 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 21 microgrammes above the legal limit of 35.

The 58-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court the following day where he was banned from driving for 14 months.