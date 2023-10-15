Truck driver caught over the alcohol limit on A41 is banned from the road

A lorry driver who was caught over the alcohol limit on one of Shropshire's most notorious roads has been banned from driving.

Duncan Chisolm failed a breath test

Duncan Chisholm was caught driving an LGV MAN HIAB - a truck with a hydraulic integrated arm and boom - on the A41 at Prees Heath on Wednesday.

In a breath test he gave a result of 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 21 microgrammes above the legal limit of 35.

The 58-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court the following day where he was banned from driving for 14 months.

Chishol, of Min Awel in Flint, North Wales, was also ordered to pay £135 in costs and a £38 surcharge.

