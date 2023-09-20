Police seeking information on five men after man assaulted outside bar

Police have released images of five men they would like to speak to after a man was assaulted outside a bar in Bewdley.

Police would like to speak to these five men. Photo: West Mercia Police
On Wednesday, August 6, at around 1am, a man was assaulted outside of Mo's Sports Bar.

During the assault, the victim was struck on the back of the head with a glass bottle and kicked causing injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police Constable Footman said: "We would like to speak to the five men pictured as it is believed they could help us with our enquires.

"If anyone recognises them or has information about the assault, please contact me on 01562 826153 or by email on DL-DPatrolShiftAWF@westmercia.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 22/73847/23"

