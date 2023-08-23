Man told to expect jail after admitting sexual activity with teenage girl

By Karen Compton

A man has been told by a judge to expect to go to jail after he admitted sexual activity with a teenage girl.

Stuart Barratt admitted two charges involving sexual activity with the girl in 2020.

The 32-year-old, previously of Fourth Avenue, Brownhills, and now of Highfield Road, Burntwood, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday, August 9.

He had previously appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports and victim personal statements to be served and warned Barratt he should expect an immediate prison sentence. Barratt will be sentenced on September 20.

He was placed on conditional bail until that date, the condition being to reside at an address in Burntwood and it will be enforced with an electronic curfew between 8pm and 6am.

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

