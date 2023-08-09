Police say body discovered in search for missing man

Sean Day

West Mercia Search and Rescue discovered the body, which is believed to be that of 29-year-old Sean Day, who was last seen on Saturday, July 29.

Police had received a call at 12.05am on July 29 saying that that a man had fallen into the river near to the Victoria Bridge in Hereford.

Three men who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on police bail while enquires continue.

This evening a spokesman for the force said a recovery operation was underway and "a large police presence is expected to be in the area for some time".