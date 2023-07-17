Police presence at the murder scene in Coventry Street, Stourbridge

Their concerns come after three people were arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy on Saturday evening.

Police were called to Coventry Street, Stourbridge, shortly before 7pm after reports of a stabbing – the teenager sadly died at the scene.

Coventry Road has now reopened following the attack, with residents saying they feel the area is "not safe to walk down anymore".

Darren Colby, 75, from Stourbridge, said: "I didn't see anything with the attack, but I saw the police cars last night, there were so many of them, It's horrible.

"It's shocking, it's shocking and appalling. This area is getting worse as the days go on. I feel sorry for the family of the boy. Something needs to be done."

Three people have been arrested in the incident, including two other teenagers and a man in his 20s.

Sharon Goldberg, 43, of Dudley, said: "It's horrible that this isn't even a surprise these days isn't it? We see this nearly every week now, It's horrible.

"The police and the council need to do more to stop the stabbings really. There needs to be more police on the streets keeping us safe. I feel really bad for the poor lad's family, I can't imagine what they are going through."

Jason Connon, family spokesperson for the Justice for Ryan Campaign - an organisation set up to campaign for stronger knife laws following death of Ryan Passey in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017 - called knife crime a "pandemic" and said that "more needs to be done".

Ryan Passey was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017

Mr Connon said: "We all heard about this yesterday and all we could think about was Ryan's parents because it brings everything back and more importantly they understand what this family is now going through.

"It's obvious that enough is not being done. There isn't a single solution to fixing this problem, it needs a multi-faceted approach from the police, Government and community services. It's a pandemic now, and the numbers should be concerning.

"On behalf of Ryan's family, his friends, and the Justice for Ryan campaign, we would like to give our condolences to the family of the teenager in this difficult time."

Ryany, 24, was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017. His family now campaigns for stricter knife laws after his killer, Kobe Murray, walked free despite admitting to killing the young man.

Following a trial in 2018, a jury found Kobe Murray – who later changed his name to Kareem Gayle – not guilty of both murder and manslaughter after accepting his argument that he acted in self-defence.