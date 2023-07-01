Man with 'very bad record of driving whilst under the influence' just avoids jail

Richard Jones was caught twice in six months

Richard Jones was caught at the wheel of a Jaguar at a roundabout on Hall Park Way, Telford, on September 17 last year.

Six months later he was stopped again, this time whilst driving a Vauxhall Astra at Wrockwardine Wood on March 18.

The 45-year-old admitted two counts of driving whilst unfit through drink at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in May, before being banned from the road for three years at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

As well as the 36-month disqualification, the court also imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for a year, for each offence. The court noted the reason for the sentence being because he defendant had a "very bad record of driving whilst under the influence of drink".

Jones, of Wolverhampton Road, Kingswinford, was also ordered to take part in 25 rehabilitation activity days and pay £135 costs.