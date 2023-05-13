Shrewsbury thief stole hundreds of pounds worth of bedding from M&S in town

Marks & Spencer in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

James Taylor, aged 28, stole items to the value of £238 from the Shrewsbury town centre store in Castle Street on January 16 this year.

Taylor, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Magistrates took his guilty plea into account and handed him a conditional discharge for a period of six months, meaning if he offends again during that time he can be re-sentenced for the theft.