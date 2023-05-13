Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury thief stole hundreds of pounds worth of bedding from M&S in town

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of bedding from M&S has been given a conditional discharge.

Marks & Spencer in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.
Marks & Spencer in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

James Taylor, aged 28, stole items to the value of £238 from the Shrewsbury town centre store in Castle Street on January 16 this year.

Taylor, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Magistrates took his guilty plea into account and handed him a conditional discharge for a period of six months, meaning if he offends again during that time he can be re-sentenced for the theft.

Taylor was also ordered to pay £126 in other court costs.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News