Criminal couple who wed behind bars avoid more jail time for spate of Telford car thefts

Wayne Titley, who got hitched to Carol Locke while the pair were in prison, purloined purses and wallets from cars in Telford, before using stolen cash cards to buy McDonald's food, go shopping and fund online betting accounts.

Titley admitted four counts of theft and four counts of fraud at Shrewsbury Crown Court, while Locke owned up to one count of fraud.

The court was told how one of Titley's victims was staying at her partner's in Wellington on September 25, 2021. The next day she found her Renault had been broken into and her handbag and purse had been taken. She received notifications that her card had been used in McDonald's and Trench Lock garage in Telford.

Another of Titley's victims woke on January 15 last year to a number of text messages saying her bank card had been used to pay a betting company and Tesco. She checked her car and discovered her purse was missing. Transactions in the region of £1,300 had taken place, and later that month the victim received an Argos card bill in the post for £490.

Three weeks later, on February 7, a man had left his Audi parked up overnight in Telford. The next day he found his wallet had been taken from the vehicle. It was used at Trench Lock garage and to buy food from Just Eat. CCTV placed Locke at the garage, and checks against the time the card was fraudulently used put her firmly in the frame.

A fourth victim parked in Arleston one night in June last year, only to discover his wallet had been stolen. It was later found to have been used at Morrison's in Wellington and to pay a betting company.

When the pair were arrested, Titley, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, "told lots of lies and made an extensive denial," prosecuting lawyer Harinderpal Dhami told the court.

"He said he didn't know how to use the internet at all and had no knowledge of the betting company."

Locke, of Arleston Brook, Telford, gave a no comment interview.

Richard Davenport, mitigating on behalf of both, said 47-year-old Titley, who has 32 previous convictions for 91 offences, has an "appalling" criminal record.

"He is determined to go straight," added Mr Davenport. "He's been on crack cocaine and heroin most of his adult life. He's become drug free in prison."

Mr Davenport added that Locke, who also has had substance misuse problems, is "completely drug free" after her time in custody.

Judge David Hale told Titley: "These were deliberate and easy crimes for you to commit. You gave no thought to the hassle, annoyance, fury and upset it causes. You didn't worry about that because it was all about your next fix."

He added: "You used the time (in custody) to give up heroin. That may seem to someone who reads the local newspaper like nothing. But it would have been a great hardship for you. Even in prison, it's more difficult than people think."

The judge gave Titley a 20-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered him to undertake a 12-month drug rehabilitation course.

"Don't break into cars, whatever you do," added Judge Hale.