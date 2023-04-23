Notification Settings

Drugged-up van driver who got behind wheel after smoking cannabis on Boxing Day is banned

By Karen ComptonMid WalesCrimePublished:

A man has been banned from driving after getting behind the wheel having smoked cannabis on Boxing Day.

Police caught Steven Price on Boxing Day
Steven Price, 41, admitted driving on December 26 while over the drug-drive limit when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.

Prosecuting, Ms Sian Vaughan said Price was stopped by police officers. They asked if he had used cannabis and he said he had smoked it an hour before. He had four micrograms of cannabis in his blood, double the legal limit. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 12 months.

He will also have to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

In mitigation, Mr Paul Lewis said his client, of Castle Street, Builth Wells, had stopped taking drugs.

He said the labourer was a recreational user of cannabis but this incident had been a shake-up for him.

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

