Drugged-up van driver who got behind wheel after smoking cannabis on Boxing Day is banned

Police caught Steven Price on Boxing Day

Steven Price, 41, admitted driving on December 26 while over the drug-drive limit when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.

Prosecuting, Ms Sian Vaughan said Price was stopped by police officers. They asked if he had used cannabis and he said he had smoked it an hour before. He had four micrograms of cannabis in his blood, double the legal limit. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 12 months.

He will also have to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

In mitigation, Mr Paul Lewis said his client, of Castle Street, Builth Wells, had stopped taking drugs.