Shrewsbury businesses encouraged to join security network to prevent crime in town centre

Shrewsbury Rangers on duty in Shrewsbury town centre

The Shrewsbury Watch radio network connects local businesses with Shropshire Council CCTV operatives, the Shrewsbury Rangers team and also police officers where available.

Its aim is to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in the area, by sharing information quickly between those in the network.

The project is run by Shrewsbury BID, whose members say it is a effective tool to keep staff and customers safe, prevent stock loss, reduce anti-social behaviour and protect the public.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “The radio network is used both during the day by shop owners, and at night by hospitality businesses.

“It’s a vital way for traders and venues to talk to each other and communicate directly with CCTV operatives, town rangers, taxi marshals, other businesses and police when on shift.

“The system is used to monitor people suspected of criminal activity and pre-warn businesses if there are people in the vicinity likely to commit offences, recover stolen goods, and monitor vulnerable people to prevent harm.

“It's also useful with the upcoming Protect Duty legislation, which will place more onus on businesses to protect the public from terrorism.

“We would really encourage any businesses not already part of the network to sign up - it’s an effective tool for preventing and detecting both low level and serious crime, and allows businesses to get involved with keeping the town safe and thriving.”

Inspector Ben Tanfield, local policing inspector for Shrewsbury said: “We really appreciate the BID’s work in running this radio system.

"A direct radio link between businesses, the police and the 24/7 CCTV control room helps keep shop and pub staff safe and helps us to detect and prevent all sorts of crime.

“I’d very much encourage businesses to be part of the scheme and use the radios, alongside reporting crime via 101 and online.”

The radio costs the equivalent of £4.50 per week to hire from MRS Communications.