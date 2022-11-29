Attacker with weapon chases man in Telford street

The incident happened at about 5.50pm on Tuesday on High Street, Dawley

Police attended the scene to ensure the safety of the victim and any members of public in the area.

Inspector Deborah Bentley said: “Anyone passing the area this evening may have noticed an unusual police presence while we conducted a thorough search.

“I’d like to reassure that no-one was injured, and we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the community.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on video."

The nature of the weapon involved has not been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to report this online at orlo.uk/SLkty, quoting reference 470 of 29 November.