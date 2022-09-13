Police plea to two women who witnessed assault near Newport nightclub

Central Square in Newport. Photo: Google

The attack happened near Central Square in Newport at around 11pm on Friday, August 12.

A tweet from Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said two women had helped the victim of the attack and police would like to speak to them.

"We would like to hear from two young women who we believe witnessed the assault and helped the victim," a police spokesman said. "Both women are white and look to be in their 20s.

"One was wearing a long green dress with a black handbag and the other a black dress with white shoes.

"We do have CCTV footage of these women and, before releasing pictures, we’d be grateful if they would come forward.

"We’d like to reassure them that we want to speak to them simply as witnesses to the incident."