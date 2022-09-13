Notification Settings

Police plea to two women who witnessed assault near Newport nightclub

By Matthew PanterNewportCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for two female witnesses after an assault took place outside a town centre nightclub.

Central Square in Newport. Photo: Google
Central Square in Newport. Photo: Google

The attack happened near Central Square in Newport at around 11pm on Friday, August 12.

A tweet from Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said two women had helped the victim of the attack and police would like to speak to them.

"We would like to hear from two young women who we believe witnessed the assault and helped the victim," a police spokesman said. "Both women are white and look to be in their 20s.

"One was wearing a long green dress with a black handbag and the other a black dress with white shoes.

"We do have CCTV footage of these women and, before releasing pictures, we’d be grateful if they would come forward.

"We’d like to reassure them that we want to speak to them simply as witnesses to the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to visit orlo.uk/zTwaN quoting reference 22/GA/12113/22.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

