Police appeal after arrest over fatal crash on A470

A 46-year-old motorcyclist died after a three vehicle crash on the A470 between Llanidloes and Llandinam at around 11.25am on Saturday, August 6.

The crash involved a grey Volvo XC90, a white BMW 330i and a red and white Yamaha FZ1 motorcycle.

The 46-year-old rider of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened at 10.50pm.

Police have now confirmed that a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who witnessed any of the vehicles shortly before the incident, to get in touch.

People with information or dashcam footage can contact police online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.