Police will help clubs seek banning orders after smoke bombs at football game

Cheshire police are appealing for information and video footage after a number of smoke bombs were set off at the match at the Deva Stadium, in Chester.

At around 4.20pm on Sunday (2 January) Telford fans ignited three smoke bombs after a goal was scored.

Officers say two were thrown onto the pitch, while the third was ignited amongst the supporters and remained in the stand.

Inspector Anna Galloway said: "One woman suffered breathing difficulties and was treated at the scene by paramedics, before returning to the stand.

"There were no reports to police at the scene of any further injuries. However, officers are aware of media reports relating to a nine-year-old boy and enquiries are ongoing."

She said officers were working with both clubs to establish who is responsible and to assist in seeking banner orders for those people.

“While the vast majority of fans were well behaved throughout the match, sadly there were a small number of fans who decided to ignite and throw smoke bombs.

“Throwing objects onto the pitch during a regulated football match is a criminal offence and we are working closely with both clubs to identify those responsible.

“As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who knows the identity of those involved along with anyone who may have video footage of the incident.”

Anyone with any information in or video footage is urged to contact Cheshire Police online at cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ quoting IML 1160301.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

A statement by AFC Telford on Sunday said: "Several flares were let off this afternoon by a small minority of away supporters which has resulted in a nine year old boy needing hospital treatment this evening.