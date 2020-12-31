Oswestry man given community order for making indecent child images

A Shropshire man who downloaded more than a thousand indecent images of children has been given a community order in court.

Daniel Dey, 42, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting three charges of making indecent images between May 2014 and October last year.

It involved 155 photographs of the most serious kind, category A; 285 of category B and 729 of category C.

Dey, of Beatrice Street in Oswestry, was given a two year community order including a requirement to carry out 35 days of rehabilitation activities and a six month alcohol treatment programme.

Judge Peter Barrie also applied a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restricting Dey's internet access, and told him he must sign the sex offenders' register.

