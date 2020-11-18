Warning over fake Covid-19 inspectors asking for cash for tests

Incidents of men knocking on doors and claiming to be track and trace inspectors were reported in the Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury at the weekend, prompting a warning for residents to remain vigilant and keep their doors locked.

A statement from Belle Vue Community Action Group said: "Not wishing to cause alarm but please be aware that there have been reports of two men knocking doors falsely claiming to be Covid track and trace inspectors. Last seen Montague Place, Hawthorn Road, heading down Belle Vue Road towards Coleham head.

"Two men, one with fair hair, and one wearing an Adidas top, in their early twenties is the best description we have at this moment in time. West Mercia Police are in response.

"If anyone knocks your door or you spot anything suspicious in our community please don’t approach or answer your door. Simply call West Mercia Police immediately 101 or 999 in an emergency.