Hidden world of exploitation to be unveiled at Shropshire webinars

Dean Harris, High Sheriff of Shropshire

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to host a series of three internet meetings which will focus on organised crime gangs, child sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation and modern-day slavery.

The training sessions have previously been run for specific groups in Telford & Wrekin borough and are now being opened up to interested individuals and enterprises to provide crucial insight of the issues affecting businesses and communities.

The latest webinars were set up after High Sheriff of Shropshire, Dean Harris, attended a course led by police force trainers Vicki Ridgewell and Karen Perry.

Mrs Harris said: “The course was a real eye-opener to me about the kinds of things happening right here in Shropshire, specifically around the hidden high street and the exploitation of children.

“I feel very strongly that every parent or carer needs to know exactly what’s going on, learn how to spot the signs and what to do if they suspect their child is vulnerable.

Aware

"As well as a personal responsibility for all of us to be aware of the issues, I believe the onus is also on Shropshire businesses to inform themselves; this isn’t just about protecting your own children, but protecting every child in the county.”

West Mercia Police's Inspector Ram Aston added: “For the past few years these training sessions have been delivered to organisations across Telford &Wrekin where we received excellent feedback and positive calls that enabled us to safeguard vulnerable people, without this training we would not have been made aware of this.

"We’re pleased that we’re now able to deliver the training in other areas such as Shropshire.

“Our communities play a crucial role in helping us to protect those who are vulnerable to being targeted by criminals looking to exploit them and it is important everyone is aware of the signs and what to look out for. It is also important to know what to do and who to raise concerns with if they do suspect someone is being criminally exploited.