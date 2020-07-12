Two arrests as man injured in Wellington late-night violence

The man was left with cuts to his shoulder and hip after what police described as "disorder" in the early hours of the morning.

He was treated in hospital but police say his injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing" and he has now been discharged.

The incident took place at around 12.30am today in Wellington's High Street.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, and particularly camera phone footage or images of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Goddard, of West Mercia Police, said: “We were alerted to a disorder in the High Street in Wellington that occurred overnight. A man was injured and taken to hospital, he was later released.

“We are appealing for any information in particular any CCTV, mobile phone videos or photos of the disorder that may help us with our investigation.

“I would also like to reassure the community that we will have our Safer Neighbourhood Officers in the area throughout the day and night, and would encourage anyone with concerns or information to speak to them.”

Two men, aged 18 and 24, from Telford have been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police via the report function on www.westmercia.police.uk, by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 33i of July 12.