Four men arrested on suspicion of motoring offences in joint police operation

Officers from Gwent Police received a report of a 'fail to stop' on the A465 near Abergavenny, in Wales, at around 2.15pm on Tuesday.

The joint operation involved officers from West Mercia Police, after the force received a report of a stolen vehicle in the Hereford area, and the National Police Air Service (NPAS), following a pursuit which saw two police cars rammed while trying to affect a stop.

The four men, aged 51, 24, 23 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, fail to stop, fail to report and theft of a motor vehicle.

All are currently in police custody.

Inspector Darren Godsall, of West Mercia Police, said: “Working closely with our colleagues from Gwent Police and NPAS officers were able to continue their pursuit of the vehicle that had rammed one West Mercia Police officer’s car and that of a Gwent police car.

“I’m pleased to say all officers involved received no serious injuries despite significant damage to the cars that were struck.

“The pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion in Wales due to the great teamwork of officers from two police forces working together to keep people safe and protect their property.

“As a result, four men are in custody, arrested for several offences in both West Mercia and Gwent and I want to praise all those involved for their dedication and bravery.”

Gwent Police is appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage or dashcam footage from a vehicle, relating to this incident, to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000135692.

People can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.